BBB warns of clickbait scams after Kobe Bryant tragedy

The Better Business Bureau warns fans not to let the mourning of the loss of a basketball superstar 'cloud their judgement.'

WASHINGTON — After the passing of a famous person, many times fans and collectors become eager for memorabilia and information the BBB points out. The nonprofit organization says everyone needs to be on the watch for scams that use the name of the former NBA star, Kobe Bryant, and his daughter, Gianna. The two perished in a tragic helicopter crash Sunday along with seven others, according to authorities.

One type of scam the organization warns of is "spear phishing." This is when emails are sent to an individual, organization or business with a headline meant to catch your eye. The Better Business Bureau says these emails often purport to be from large well-known and reputable news organizations claiming they have exclusive news or an image or video, enticing the recipient to click on it.

These emails will often contain a link. If you're not familiar with the sender's email address, delete it, the BBB warns. Do not click on any emails or links unless you are certain they are coming from a reputable address that you recognize.