Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle sold out on Friday

The winning numbers will be announced at 9:59 p.m. MT on Monday, Dec. 28 live on KTVB.

BOISE, Idaho — Officials with the Idaho Lottery announced on Friday that the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has sold out and the winning numbers will be revealed days before New Year's Day.

In the last seven days, over 40,000 raffle tickets have been sold and the 250,000th and final ticket was sold on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

After only 45 days after going on sale, this year's raffle sold out the earliest and was the second fastest-selling raffle in its history, according to the Idaho Lottery.

“We thank our players and retail partners for again making the Idaho Lottery’s annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle a success,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in a press release. “Right now, someone has a ticket worth $1,000,000. All players should sign the ticket back and keep it in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced right after Christmas.”

The numbers will be announced on KTVB/KTFT Idaho NewsChannel 7 in the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley.

Outside of the $1 million grand prize, there are 14,422 additional prizes that range from $15 up to $10,000