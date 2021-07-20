Yearling moose relocated out of Twin Falls neighborhood

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers have captured a moose that found its way into a neighborhood in northeast Twin Falls over the weekend.
Residents awoke Sunday morning to see a yearling moose wandering near their homes. The Twin Falls Police Department responded after receiving several reports and pictures of the moose on doorbell cameras near Jason's Woodland Hills Park.
Fish and Game says police officers were instrumental in keeping residents informed and herding the moose to a safe zone in a city park. They kept the moose calm and prevented it from disappearing into someone's backyard.
Conservation officers and biologists from Fish and Game were called to handle the capture and relocation of the moose, which went smoothly.
The yearling was darted and relocated back into suitable moose habitat north of Carey, Idaho.
Officials say this is the same moose that was reported in the Kimberly area four days earlier and slowly made its way into Twin Falls.
Fish and Game says seeing a moose can be an exciting event, but it can be dangerous to people an pets in a residential setting.
Residents should not approach the animal and not allow pets in the area.
While moose moving through Twin Falls is not a common event, it does happen almost every year. Fish and Game says typically, these are yearling moose who have been driven away from the cow moose prior to her giving birth to this years' calf.
How to be safe when near moose - Idaho Fish and Game offers these tips:
*Never allow your dog to have the opportunity to chase a moose. Dogs can be viewed as a threat, especially if they were to try and chase a moose.
*If you know a moose is present, make noise to let the moose you are near so you do not surprise them.
*Do not hike or trail run with headphones or ear buds. Most wildlife will give out some kind of warning sounds prior to an attack or aggression. Wearing headphones or earbuds eliminates your extremely valuable sense of hearing.
*Moose will often snort or grunt, or stomp their hooves when stressed or feel threatened. The best course of safety is to put a barrier between you and the moose – like a tree or a vehicle.
