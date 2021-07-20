Yearling moose relocated out of Twin Falls neighborhood

Residents should not approach the animal and not allow pets in the area.



While moose moving through Twin Falls is not a common event, it does happen almost every year. Fish and Game says typically, these are yearling moose who have been driven away from the cow moose prior to her giving birth to this years' calf.



How to be safe when near moose - Idaho Fish and Game offers these tips:



*Never allow your dog to have the opportunity to chase a moose. Dogs can be viewed as a threat, especially if they were to try and chase a moose.



*If you know a moose is present, make noise to let the moose you are near so you do not surprise them.



*Do not hike or trail run with headphones or ear buds. Most wildlife will give out some kind of warning sounds prior to an attack or aggression. Wearing headphones or earbuds eliminates your extremely valuable sense of hearing.



*Moose will often snort or grunt, or stomp their hooves when stressed or feel threatened. The best course of safety is to put a barrier between you and the moose – like a tree or a vehicle.