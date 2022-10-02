WSP trooper shot in Walla Walla returns home after being treated at Harborview

Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was shot in the face and hand on Sept. 22.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. will head home to Walla Walla after spending 10 days recovering from gunshot wounds at Harborview Medical Center.

On Sept. 22, Atkinson Jr. was shot in the face while in his patrol car. According to authorities, the suspect shot multiple rounds into Atkinson Jr.'s window. He attempted to defend himself by raising his arms and multiple bullets hit his hand.

Atkinson then drove himself to the nearest hospital and was later airlifted to Harborview.

WSP released a statement about the trooper's return home that read, in part:

"Trooper Atkinson’s road to recovery will now continue with his family, friends, and colleagues at his side in the community he serves. The outpour of community support, thoughts, and prayers for Trooper Atkinson and his family have been immensely appreciated."

WSP Trooper C. Thorson tweeted a video of Atkinson leaving Harborview. In the video, multiple troopers and other supporters gathered around the hospital exit to show their support.

In the tweet, Thorson said Atkinson's recovery is "surpassing all expectations."

Beyond happy to report the great news that Trooper Atkinson has been released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle! He will be returning to Walla Walla to continue his recovery from serious injuries sustained September 22nd, surpassing all expectations. #1197strong pic.twitter.com/tZKLfNVGp7 — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) October 2, 2022

A note threatening to "execute any cop or manager" was found in the home of the man who shot Atkinson. Brandon Dennis O'Neel, 37, was charged with attempted murder in the first degree, first-degree assault and attempting to elude police. Bail was set at $1 million.