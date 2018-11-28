BOISE — Their goal is to place a wreath on every fallen veteran's grave across the country, including here in Idaho.

They are "Wreaths Across America" and every December they lay wreaths on hundreds of thousands of burial sites to honor service members who sacrificed for our country.

Thanks to the Treasure Valley's generosity, last year the local chapter was able to raise enough money to place a wreath on 4,300 grave sites at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.

It's an effort that takes many volunteers, who say, the process of laying down a wreath is rewarding.

“It means something different for everyone because not all of them have a loved one that is interred here, and those that do have a loved one here, they love being able to place that," said location coordinator Tamara Earp. "It's a beautiful experience, people who come through after the ceremony that weren't able to attend, they tell me 'thank you for all you do, it looks beautiful.'"

This year's goal is to get 4,600 wreaths donated. Each wreath costs $15.

The deadline to donate is next Monday, December 3.

You can drop off or mail in your donation directly to the cemetery located at North Horseshoe Bend Road in Boise.

Or you can also donate online.

Everyone is also welcome to attend the wreath ceremony on Saturday, December 15 at 10 a.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.

