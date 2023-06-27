Women in Wine: Cinder Wine's head winemaker Melanie Krause

June is Idaho Wine and Cider Month and in honor of it, KTVB is raising a glass to some of the local women in wine.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — June is Idaho Wine and Cider Month. To honor the skill, KTVB is highlighting the stories of women in the Gem State who are making their mark on the industry, in the series: Women in Wine.

Melanie Krause is the co-owner and head winemaker for Cinder Winery. Krause said she took her interest in agriculture and turned it into a career. The Boise native found her calling in the world of wine when her then-boyfriend, now-husband, moved to Washington.

“Once I realized how close we were to the Washington vineyards and wine industry, I knew that would be my career,” Krause said. “From that point on, that's what I’ve been focused on.”

Krause is one among the many female winemakers in the Treasure Valley.

“I don't know why there's such a high number of women winemakers in Idaho versus other states,” Krause said. “Being a winemaker, being a woman winemaker in Idaho, it just doesn't feel unusual that I’m surrounded by fellow awesome women winemakers.”

Harvesting change in more ways than one - Krause and her husband began Cinder Wines in Garden City, 17 years ago.

“I love the seasonality and the changing that winemaking does…no year is the same. The wines change, the weather changes. there's always something a little new, something new to be learned,” Krause said.

Similar to the changing of the seasons, Krause said she's seen a notable change in interest in Idaho’s wine industry.

“I think having seen and partaken in having the Idaho wine industry grow, and really gain in momentum and reputation, has been really gratifying,” Krause said.

Making wine in and for the Gem State is something Krause hopes Idahoans will continue to enjoy long past the bottle of wine.

Krause added, “I feel really fortunate to have been part of it and I think it'll continue our reputation...and continue to grow.”

