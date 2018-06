BANKS - A woman has been killed in a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 55 and Banks-Lowman Road, a Boise County dispatcher confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The dispatcher said there were other minor injuries, but no one was transported, from the crash. It happened shortly before 4 p.m.

Traffic on Highway 55 was still restricted to one lane as of around 5:20 p.m. Flaggers are directing traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KTVB