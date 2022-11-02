Nonprofit group helps provide winter relief for Idaho farmworkers

IRRA’s goal this winter is to raise enough money to help farmworkers who need extra clothing and equipment during colder temperatures.

BOISE, Idaho — A local group is working to make sure the people who put food on Idahoans' tables can stay warm during the cold winter months.

The Idaho Immigrant Resource Alliance is a local alliance of nine nonprofits working to support the farmworkers and immigrant community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IRRA’s ‘Keep Farmworkers Warm’ campaign is dedicated to helping farmworkers who work year-round here in Idaho.

According to the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, Latinos currently make up close to 12% of Idaho’s labor force and are more likely than others to work in agriculture.

As the pandemic continues into its third year, more resources are needed to help the Latinx community in Idaho.

“There is a huge need for funding to keep providing support that really need it," IIRA cofounder Irene Ruiz said. "People are still getting sick, missing work, losing their jobs.”

The alliance is continuing to raise funds to provide for some of our community members in need.

"People are still dealing with the outfall of what happens when people are in a pandemic. So, we are still here to help and support in what they need,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz says their focus this winter is on Idaho’s farmworkers because they are some of our essential workers. The work doesn’t stop at the end of the warm spring and summer temperatures. Farmworkers still have a job to do, even during the winter.

"Right now, there are a lot of farmworkers working in warehouses, working in packaging onions, beans. The hops are starting soon, so that is something a lot of people are getting prepared for,” Ruiz said.

IIRA has created a winter relief fund for Idaho’s farmworkers. They are now accepting both money and material donations to help meet the demand.

"We know that supplies are needed to keep our farmworkers warm for example coats, jackets - warm jackets - shoes, and gloves," she said. "Our goal is to provide those supplies who are not only working in the fields but also warehouses."

While Ruiz says any donations help, she said she hopes to see more support from Idaho’s companies.

"Bigger companies should be able to reach out to us and provide support since they are the backbone of our agriculture industry. It's important to get as much help as we can from anyone,” Ruiz said.

Community Council of Idaho at 317 Happy Day BLVD Ste. 180 Caldwell, ID 83607 from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Immigrant Justice Idaho at 3775 W Cassia St. Boise, ID 83705 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs at 2399 S Orchard St. Ste. 102 Boise ID 83705 from 8 am to 5 pm.

Watch more Local News: