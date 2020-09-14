More evacuations issued for Woodhead Fire near Cambridge

Fire officials say the fire grew toward the east Sunday after smoke lifted in the area, allowing more air to fuel the flames.

CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office will be going door-to-door Monday morning warning people to evacuate "due to an active fire threat" from a wildfire burning near Cambridge.

The areas currently under a Level Two evacuation are Wildhorse, Ditch Creek and Bear near milepost 12 of the highway.

The Woodhead Fire, which has been burning since Sept. 7, is currently estimated at 48,477 acres with only 40 percent containment. Nearly 300 people have been assigned to the fire.

Fire officials say the fire grew toward the east toward Cuddy Mountain and up Cracker Jack Creek Sunday after smoke lifted in the area, allowing more air to fuel the flames. A majority of the western side of the fire has now been contained.

Because of dense smoke and low visibility, fire crews were unable to use air resources on Sunday. Smoky conditions are expected again Monday, but may lift Tuesday, officials say. A cold front arriving later this week may also bring in moisture that could help firefighters' efforts.

The closure on Highway 71 has been lifted, but road guards may remain in place near the ends of the fire area to warn drivers of falling rocks and debris and equipment along the highway. Everyone driving through the area is asked to expect delays, keep headlights on, and look out for firefighters.

People have also been asked to stay out of the fire area. Anyone who enters a road, trail, or other prohibited area that has been closed due to the fire could face a $5,000 fine.