BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 miles of westbound Interstate 84 remains closed because of severe winter weather.

The Oregon Department of Transportation originally closed the westbound lanes of I-84 between Baker City and Spring Creek Grade (milepost 247) earlier in the day. The freeway is blocked by an un-chained truck that spun out. That crash is about 11 miles west of La Grande.

However, a short time later, ODOT extended the closure all the way to Ontario at Exit 374 for all trucks because there is no safe truck parking in La Grande or Baker City. The latest update came at 1:20 p.m. MST.

ODOT warns if you plan to use alternate routes, drive with extra caution and expect winter conditions on the roadways.

OR 201 between Weiser and the I-84 Exit 356, and OR245 between US26 and OR7 are not open as alternate route for freeway traffic.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 are open at this time.

Be sure to check TripCheck.com for the latest conditions. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.