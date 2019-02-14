LA GRANDE, Ore. — A stretch of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon Wednesday reopened Thursday morning after a fiery crash involving three semi trucks.

According to the Oregon Department of Transporation, the crash happened about 27 miles west of La Grande. The westbound lanes of I-84 were closed to traffic at La Grande.

ODOT said one truck caught fire, and that it would be an "extended closure" that could last for several hours.

The burning truck and challenging tow operation complicated reopening the road. The closure started in LaGrande, but was later pushed back to Baker City and Ontario due to a lack of safe parking space for trucks in the smaller communities.

MORE: Troopers give food, fuel to drivers stranded in I-84 backup

Officials also warned that anyone who plans to take an alternate route should be aware of winter conditions on roads throughout the region.

The closure in La Grande came after road crews worked Wednesday to clear a 20 mile stretch on I-84 between Hood River and Cascade Locks. The road closed Tuesday night due to snowy, icy conditions, and didn't fully reopen until Wednesday night.

Get the latest Oregon road updates on Tripcheck.com.