West Ada School District asking for donations to pay for student lunch balances

MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada School District (WASD) is asking people to make donations towards student lunch balances since COVID-19 waivers have been removed.

WASD uncollected lunch balances have accumulated, the district said in a news release. During National School Breakfast Week, WASD is asking for people to "dig for change" and make donations. Schools previously operated under food waivers from the effects of COVID, but the funding was removed for the 2023 year.

If a lunch balance is uncollected, the WASD General Fund pays for it, pulling funds from other programs. The district sends out texts, emails and letters to parents and students about their balances in order to remind them, the news release said.

If a student with a negative lunch balance qualifies for free or reduced meals, the balance will not be cleared, but it won't continue to accrue. WASD Supervisor of School Nutrition Services, Shannon McCarthy-Beasley, said that every student deserves a meal, but for some families, the need for lunch is outside of their budget.

"Any donation, no matter the amount, makes a difference. That's why we're hoping the community can 'dig for change,' and help us decrease uncollected lunch balances; contributing to the success of our students and their health," she said in the release.

To donate, visit the Education Foundation website and select "School Nutrition Services." To donate leftover funds to the students' balances, call the SNS office at (208) 855-4575.

