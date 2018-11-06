MIDDLETON - Some Idaho volunteers are currently working on a project to help rebuild the home of a local veteran in need.

They have a lot of work to do, but so far, they are making great progress!

Charlie Moore of Middleton is a Purple Heart veteran who served in Vietnam.

Earlier this year Moore reached out to local veteran organizations for help after his home's roof began leaking and he needed help with repairs.

After hearing about Moore's call for help, the Veteran Association of Real Estate Professionals, Team Rubicon, Home Depot, Lafever Roofing, and Goodman Tractor Services, came together to fix up the house, free of charge.

Namely, the volunteers are building a new roof, fixing up the interior and landscaping the outside of the home.

Moore and his family say they couldn't be more grateful.

"I'm proud of everyone that donated and helped so this could get in there and, you just can't put it in words," said Moore. "When they get done here, I'm going to be able to say I have a new house. And I'm happy.”

The volunteers say coming together to give back to a veteran in need is something they take pride in.

"Hey, they fought for us, now let's support them so they can have the love and care and dedication that they have earned and the respect they deserve," said Jeannette Davidson-Mayer, City Planner of Boise for Team Rubicon.

The volunteers will be working for the next few weeks to restore the house to like new condition.

For more information on the Veteran Association of Real Estate Professionals and their resources for local veterans, click here.

