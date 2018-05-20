BOISE- One of the biggest draws of the iconic Boise Depot is the koi pond in the gardens below.

But as we told you in a recent "You Can Grow It" segment, taking care of the pond and fish isn't the easiest task because there is no automatic filtration system.

However, some volunteers have taken the issue into their own hands. Literally. Sunday morning they willingly jumped in that pond to clean out the muck.

"These ponds are in bad shape. The muck and I'm not kidding is literally half a foot on the bottom," said Cortney Nielsen, a member of the Idaho Water Garden and Koi Society.

It's something they do every year. The koi pond at the Depot is home to about 30 fish.

"We care and it's the right thing to do," Nielsen said.

Volunteers divide and replant water lilies from the pond to create a better environment for the fish. The work isn't pretty, but volunteers say the end result is well worth it.

"We're just starting a conversation about how important it is to take care of things and not neglect it," Nielsen said. "This is the Boise Train Depot and these ponds have been here since 1927. It's important to care about what is going on in Boise right now and to preserve things that are here right now. Let's take care of what we have."

