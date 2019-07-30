NAMPA, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit announced that an after-hours job access and training transportation service in the Boise area will expand to include Nampa beginning this Thursday.

The VRT Late Night program began operating earlier this year in Boise. In partnership with Lyft, the program provides $3 rides to and from work and training for qualifying low-income riders.

A qualified rider is someone who can provide:

A referral from a human service agency

Documentation of any state benefits through Health and Welfare

A pay stub from the last 30 days or a letter from your employer that states you are employed and what your wages are.

You can learn more about the qualifications for the after-hours program here.

"Many of the available jobs are second- and third-shift jobs, and those later hours are not serviced by the traditional bus system," VRT spokesperson Kaite Justice said in a statement. "Because the [after-hours] program has been incredibly beneficial to our Boise riders, we have decided to expand the program to Nampa to provide more people, with more opportunities to reach economic self-sufficiency in our community."

The Late Night program operates from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Saturday.

Anyone interested in the program will need to fill out a registration form.

A map showing Valley Regional Transit's expanded coverage area for it's after hours program.

Valley Regional Transit