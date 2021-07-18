Missing 9-year-old girl found safe

CASCADE, Idaho — Update: She has been located and is safe.
Original story:
The Valley County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) is searching for a missing nine-year-old who is believed to have been separated from her family during a hike west of Cascade.
Alena Leigh Despain was hiking in the area of Blue Lake off Snowbank Road west of Cascade, according to a Facebook post from VCSO. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a unicorn on it, jean shorts and brown hiking boots.
If you have information regarding Alena's whereabouts or are in or around the Blue Lake Area today, you are asked to call the VCSO dispatch center at 208-382-5160.