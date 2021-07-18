Missing 9-year-old girl found safe

The girl was found safe shortly after the Valley County Sheriff's Office reported her missing.

CASCADE, Idaho — Update: She has been located and is safe.

Original story:

The Valley County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) is searching for a missing nine-year-old who is believed to have been separated from her family during a hike west of Cascade.

Alena Leigh Despain was hiking in the area of Blue Lake off Snowbank Road west of Cascade, according to a Facebook post from VCSO. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a unicorn on it, jean shorts and brown hiking boots.