Valley County postpones new regulations for short-term vacation rentals

After a public hearing Tuesday, commissioners decided that more research into the matter is needed.

MCCALL, Idaho — An update to a story we brought you last month regarding regulations at short-term rental properties in Valley County.



A public hearing was held Tuesday where the public was given a chance to let county commissioners know how they felt about new regulations.



The meeting came after more than 20 people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning while staying in a short-term rental.



Following that meeting, Valley County Commissioner Sherry Maupin told us they have tabled further conversations on these regulations because more research is needed.

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':

See them all in our YouTube playlist: