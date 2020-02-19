x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

Valley County postpones new regulations for short-term vacation rentals

After a public hearing Tuesday, commissioners decided that more research into the matter is needed.
Credit: KTVB
A vacation rental home in Valley County.

MCCALL, Idaho — An update to a story we brought you last month regarding regulations at short-term rental properties in Valley County.

A public hearing was held Tuesday where the public was given a chance to let county commissioners know how they felt about new regulations.

The meeting came after more than 20 people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning while staying in a short-term rental.

Following that meeting, Valley County Commissioner Sherry Maupin told us they have tabled further conversations on these regulations because more research is needed.

RELATED: Valley County aiming to regulate vacation rental homes

RELATED: 10 adults, 15 children hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak in Donnelly

Watch more 'Growing Idaho': 

See them all in our YouTube playlist: