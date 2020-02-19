Valley County postpones new regulations for short-term vacation rentals

MCCALL, Idaho — An update to a story we brought you last month regarding regulations at short-term rental properties in Valley County.
A public hearing was held Tuesday where the public was given a chance to let county commissioners know how they felt about new regulations.
The meeting came after more than 20 people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning while staying in a short-term rental.
Following that meeting, Valley County Commissioner Sherry Maupin told us they have tabled further conversations on these regulations because more research is needed.
