BOISE, Idaho — The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 are now open at Baker City and Ontario, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Portions of the freeway had been closed since 11 a.m. due to multiple trucks spun out and blocking lanes near Spring Creek Grade (milepost 247) and a disabled truck near milepost 267.

Travelers are reminded to are reminded to expect winter conditions, drive with extra caution and chain up when required.

Be sure to check TripCheck.com for the latest conditions. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.