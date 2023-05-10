Two Idaho students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

Idaho Students receive exclusive presidential award. Named U.S. Presidential Scholars, the two high school seniors were selected out of 5,000+ qualified candidates.

BOISE, Idaho — Two students from Idaho were named as U.S Presidential Scholars.

"U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

On Wednesday, Cardona announced the scholars selected by The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars.

Shiva Aaron Rajbhandari of Boise is a senior at Boise High School.

Claire S. Yoo of Idaho Falls is a senior at Idaho Falls High School.

The two Idaho students were selected out of more than 5,000 candidates who qualified.

According to the Department of Education, 3.7 million students are expected to graduate from high school this year. Of them, more than 5,000 qualified students for the 2023 award and only 161 were selected.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars title is annually awarded to high school seniors based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts.

It also recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to their community through public service and leadership.

"I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs," said Cardona.

Recipients are determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams, through nominations made by chief state school officers, YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists or other various recognized organizations.

"On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments," said Cardona. "Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds."

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was created in 1964 and has honored over 8,000 of the nation's top-performing students.

In 1979, the program expanded to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts.

In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

The Presidential Executive Order states that each scholar class be comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad. The program also includes 15 students chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer via an online recognition program.

A complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars can be found on the U.S. Department of Education website.

Watch more Local News: