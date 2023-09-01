2 grizzly bears trapped and euthanized in eastern Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game said the bears were captured after months of having conflicts and interactions with humans.

ASHTON, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) trapped and euthanized two grizzly bears Thursday in the Squirrel area, east of Ashton.

The bears, one male and one female, were both 1.5 years old. IDFG said the bears were not fearful of humans and showed aggression toward people due to receiving food rewards over time. The bears became habituated to humans, leading to dangerous interactions that Fish and Game officials deemed a threat to public safety.

In a news release, IDFG said they attempted alternative methods to deter the bears and reduce conflicts. For nearly three months, Fish and Game officers hazed the bears multiple times, patrolled neighborhoods and spoke with landowners about securing attractants, according to the statement.

The department said that all efforts were unsuccessful, and the bears continued to acquire food rewards - such as chicken feed, garbage, and cat and dog food. In addition to their behavior involving food, IDFG said the bears attempted to break into an occupied trailer, caused damage to homes, tampered with an occupied tent, would go on porches and were sprayed with bear spray on two occasions.

After consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, IDFG made the decision to euthanize the two grizzly bears.

IDFG warns Idahoans that Eastern Idaho is home to both grizzlies and black bears, and that it is the public's responsibility to make sure all attractants are stored properly and away from bears.

When in bear country:

All residential garbage containers should be stored inside a garage or locked shed.

Pet food, animal feed and bird seed should only be stored in a place inaccessible to bears.

Remember that bears are extremely adaptable and can become food-conditioned. Food-conditioned bears rapidly lose their fear of humans, resulting in bears approaching people and ultimately endangering both humans and bears.

Be mindful of unsecured food sources, such as: Residential garbage, bird seed, dog food, beehives, domestic poultry and even fruit trees. As IDFG says these are the main cause of human-bear conflicts in the Upper Snake Region.

For more information regarding grizzly bears, call Idaho Fish & Game Wildlife Bureau at (208) 334-2920. Resources are also available on the Idaho Fish and Game website here.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.