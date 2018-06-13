BOISE - A gun hidden inside of a box of cookies!

The Transportation Safety Administration just revealed they made that discovery at the security checkpoint at the Boise Airport.

That discovery comes as the summer travel season gets underway.

The Boise Airport expects record travelers with 10 percent more people going through the airport this summer.

We were there this morning as the TSA shared some of the items agents confiscated within just the last two weeks.

TSA officers say they found a gun in a box of cookies last month.

We spoke with Federal Security Director Andy Coose about the right way to travel with a firearm.

“It is absolutely possible to bring a firearm with you when you travel, however, it has to be in your checked luggage, it has to be declared to the airline, it has to be in a locked case, and it has to be in a hard-sided case," Coose said.

If you're traveling this summer, here are some tips to be mindful of:

First, give yourself extra time to get to the airport.

TSA recommends arriving at the airport at least two hours before your departure.

And consider signing up for pre-check to get you through security lines faster.

Also, with 4th of July around the corner, the TSA says do not pack fireworks.

