BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Lands is working to contain a major Douglas-fir tussock moth infestation in central Idaho.



The outbreak is in the Packer John State Forest to the east of Highway 55 between Banks and Smiths Ferry.



Drone video provided by the Department of Lands shows just how many trees have died as a result of the moth infestation.



In an effort to contain the outbreak and to reduce the likelihood of a forest fire, officials are planning to conduct salvage timber harvests in the hardest hit areas.



The state expects to bring in nearly $3 million with the timber sales. That money will be used for reforestation, as well as funding for public schools.