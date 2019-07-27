NAMPA, Idaho — About two thousand people are expected to gather at Lake View Park in Nampa this Saturday for the second annual Kym Fest.

The free festival is aimed at reducing violence, healing from trauma and supporting people through life transitions.

The festival was born out of a tragedy that happened in that very community. In March of 2018, 22-year-old Kym Larsen died after a former boyfriend stabbed her to death.

Larsen's mother, and sister, Chelsea Larsen, were also seriously injured in the attack.

Now, the family is getting ready to put on a festival that they hope will carry on Kym Larsen's legacy of what they say is helping others.

Chelsea Larsen says she started Kym Fest as a memorial for her sister and they wanted it o be a celebration of life. But also a time when they could honor not only her sister but others who have lost their lives to tragedy.

Saturday's event will have a wall of remembrance where they will honor those who have lost their lives in the Treasure Valley community.

The festival will also have keynote speakers, workshops, food vendors, kid activities and Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling will also be in attendance.

The motto for the annual festival is "Keep Your Mind," based on Kym's name.

It's all geared around adopting a loving, kind attitude and moving away from the violence and trauma that can define some people's lives.

"She just lit up the room and there was something about her that brought that loving energy and so that's what this is all about is really embracing that love, compassion and kindness and connection that we all are striving for and yearning for in life," Chelsea Larsen said.

She says the last year has been understandably tough but the family has banned together.

Kym Larsen left behind an infant son, Donavon, and Chelsea Larsen says he's now a year and a half and is beginning to talk.

Chelsea Larsen's older sister adopted him and he reminds them of Kym every day.

