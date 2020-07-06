x
Lightning starts 1,000-acre fire near Jerome

Officials said the wildfire is about 85% contained and full containment is expected by sometime Sunday.
BOISE, Idaho — A wildfire has burned over 1,000 acres of land near Jerome since Friday night.

The Bureau of Land Management in Twin Falls said the wildfire was started from a lightning strike.

As of Saturday evening, the Tea Kettle Fire has grown to 1,152 acres, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Officials said the wildfire is about 85% contained and full containment is expected by sometime Sunday. However, firefighters will stay near the Tea Kettle Fire through Monday to ensure the fire stays contained and out.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available by officials.

