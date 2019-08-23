Hospital administrators at St Luke’s in Boise are set to open the new Idaho Elks Children's Pavilion.

The $42 million 100,000 square-foot center for children's health is located on the corner of Avenue B and Jefferson in downtown Boise and officially opens Sept. 3.

The pavilion is set to unite most of St. Luke's pediatric specialists and services while connecting to the neighboring hospital by sky bridge.

St Luke’s says the centralized location will allow families to make one trip to the doctor's office in one day, rather than multiple stops over several days. Administrators explain the collaboration between providers will also provide better, more coordinated care for the physical and emotional needs of young patients.

Katie Apple with St Luke’s Children’s Hospital says the staff is very excited to open the doors to the children's pavilion.

"We will have about 18 different clinics in the building," she said. "Those are a mix of pediatric sub-specialty services and general pediatric services and then a lot of really neat special features for our patients and families that we don't have today."

The community is invited to tour the new facility during a special celebration and open house on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.