NAMPA — The Nampa Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area of 12th Avenue South and 7th Avenue South after a truck carrying a load of sugar beets had one of its trailers overturn and spill its contents on the roadway.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. Monday.

The sugar beets were harvested around Nampa and processed at the Amalgamated Sugar Factory, according to a police tweet.

It added that sugar beets trucks travel around town, around the clock, during this time of year.

There were no injuries to report.

No word on how long it will be before all the beets are cleaned up and the roads open again.

