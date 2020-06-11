Ada County to fight Suez Water rate hike

"We believe this significant rate increase is excessive and comes at a time when families in Ada County are already struggling to make ends meet."

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County will try to halt a proposed 22.3% rate increase from Suez Water, arguing that the price jump would hurt residents who are already dealing with financial instability as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

The county filed the motion to intervene in the proposed rate hike with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, which allows public comment on proposed increases. The Idaho PUC also allows those with "a direct and substantial interest" in a proposed rate hike to petition to intervene.

"We believe this significant rate increase is excessive and comes at a time when families in Ada County are already struggling to make ends meet," said Ada County Commission Board Chair Kendra Kenyon. "We are grateful to have a mechanism in Idaho where counties, cities and individuals can intervene and make their case to the PUC for restrained and prudent rate increases."

The Suez Water rate increase would affect more than 98,000 Ada County customers and increase yearly water bills by about $80. The change would bring in an extra $10.2 million per year to Suez Water

If Ada County's petition is granted, county officials will be allowed to participate in the rate increase case. At that point, commissioners say, they would argue against the rate increase should be rejected as "excessive."

"Last year the county itself paid Suez in excess of $130,000 for water. A 22.3% increase would directly affect taxpayers at a time when everyone is cutting costs," said Commissioner Patrick Malloy. "We simply have to be good stewards of county taxpayer dollars."

