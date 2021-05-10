State-run psychiatric hospital for teens opens in Nampa

The in-patient facility will be able to treat up to 16 adolescents aged 12 to 17, and will employ 51 staff members.

NAMPA, Idaho — A new in-patient hospital for teenagers with psychiatric issues opened its doors in Nampa Monday.

State Hospital West, located at 1652 11th Avenue North on the campus of the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center, is designed to treat youth aged 12-17 in a secure setting. The facility will treat up to 16 adolescents at a time, and employ 51 staff members.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the hospital will provide more intensive behavioral health treatment than what is currently available at community hospitals.

"The Department of Health and Welfare is dedicated to the health, safety, and independence of Idahoans - that's why we exist. This new facility is one of the tangible ways that we deliver on that mission," said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen. "As you know, this is a facility for 12-17-year-old youth who have psychiatric conditions. Typically, these youth have a need for a high level of care, higher than they can find in the community – they may be a danger to themselves and others – and this is what this facility is for, to help those youth. To give them a safe place that is geared towards them and helps them to be successful."

Previous, young people who needed a high level of psychiatric care would be sent to a unit at State Hospital South in Blackfoot. Many of those patients had family and support systems in the Treasure Valley, IDHW says, making a Nampa location an easier option for parents to support and visit their children during treatment.

State Hospital West was designed to be completely self-contained, with all schooling, meals, recreation, and lodging at the same facility.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have this new facility in Nampa and serve Idaho's most vulnerable youth population. The children who will live in this residency will get the opportunity for much-needed care and proper treatment," said Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa. "The Nampa community has a rich history of serving people in need, starting more than a century ago with the Idaho State School and Hospital. I am proud of our city for being a place this particular population can feel at home and for helping with all the good work being done."

Parents of youth who need help are encouraged to call the Idaho CareLine by dialing 2-1-1.

