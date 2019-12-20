BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of Star Wars fans geared up for the latest installment of the popular sci-fi film in Boise. A couple thousand lucky people were some of the first ones to watch the new film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, at the Regal Edwards theater on the Bench.

The Mike Brown Real Estate Group held their client appreciation night, where they rented out five theaters in Regal Edwards to offer a special screening to recent home buyers and sellers.

The 501st legion was on hand to take pictures with all the fans at no extra cost.

RELATED: Wakanda (fake Marvel country) listed as US trade partner on USDA website

RELATED: Stars, fans converge for 'Rise of Skywalker' premiere

RELATED: 'Star Wars' actor Billy Dee Williams identifies as gender fluid