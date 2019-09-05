BOISE, Idaho — An historic Boise home will remain in the middle of East Jefferson Street in North Boise for another week, St. Luke's announced Wednesday.

The hospital is moving the Bishop Foote Guest House as part of the massive expansion project on its Boise campus. A new shipping and receiving building is planned to go on the spot where the home once sat.

The home was originally supposed to be relocated last weekend from a lot at Jefferson and 2nd streets to a lot on Avenue B and Bannock Street. But the move hit a snag when crews encountered several mechanical issues on Saturday.

Officials agreed to leave the home parked on Jefferson Street for repairs rather than risk another equipment issue on the busier Avenue B. The home is not blocking the ambulance entrance to the Emergency Department, St. Luke's said.

The Bishop Foote Guest House will remain on Jefferson Street for another week, until crews can get it moved to it's new lot.

The plan had been to continue the move this coming weekend, but according to St. Luke's, the Ada County Highway District ordered the move postponed because of several community events happening in the area on Saturday, including Boise State's commencement and Race for the Cure.

The new expected moving date is Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19.

The 304 ton, 4,000 square-foot home was built in 1935 and was once the home of Rt. Rev. Norman Foote, who served as the Episcopal Bishop of Idaho from 1957 to 1972. It was purchased by St. Luke's in 1972 and served as a home away from home for St. Luke's patients and their caregivers during treatment at this hospital.

St. Luke's says more than 100,000 people have stayed at the home over more than 40 years. There are no current plans of for the building.

The Bishop Foote Guest House at its original location at Jefferson and 2nd streets.

