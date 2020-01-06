St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Find out who won the home, Ford truck and other prizes

See who will now call the roughly 2,600 square foot house home now.

BOISE, Idaho — On Sunday night, the winners of the St. Jude Dream Home, a Ford F-150, and club seats for a Boise State football game, and a $2,500 Visa gift card were announced.

The dream home, which has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, is about 2,600 square feet and is worth an estimated $549,900. The single floor home is located in the Bridgetower West neighborhood of Meridian. The home also has a secret "Camp Jude" bonus room for children and parents to enjoy.

This year, all 13,777 tickets for the giveaway were sold out in four hours and raised over $1.3 million for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The home was built by the Berkeley Building Company, which has built the St. Jude Dream Home for seven straight years.

The winners of the four major prizes were:

Gordon Sorensen of Shoshone - St. Jude Dream Home

Betty Moffat of Meridian - Four Boise State University Club Seat tickets to the Sept. 5, 2020 football game

Don Taylor of Star - 2020 Ford F-150 super crew 4x4, courtesy of Treasure Valley Ford Stores

Douglas Vasalech of Kuna - $2,500 VISA gift card

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the home's open house was forced to go completely digital with a virtual tour of the home.