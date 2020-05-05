Idaho SNAP benefits can now be used for online purchases

Families can purchase groceries online at Amazon and Walmart locations in Jerome and Caldwell.

Idaho families receiving receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits can now purchase groceries online at Amazon and Walmart locations in Jerome and Caldwell.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, which oversees SNAP, made the announcement Tuesday. Idaho has been chosen by the USDA to take part in a pilot project.

SNAP recipients can choose in-store pick up or delivery, where available, but those who choose delivery will have to pay any delivery fee out of pocket. SNAP benefits do not cover the delivery costs.

"As stay-at-home orders are lifted, everyone is still encouraged to continue practicing social distancing, and this should help that effort," said Kristin Matthews, program manager for Idaho SNAP. "At-risk and needy populations are still facing tremendous difficulty finding and purchasing food, and Idaho is continuing to explore ways to better serve them."

Walmart and Amazon are the only retailers currently approved by USDA to accept SNAP benefits online in Idaho.