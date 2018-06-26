MERIDIAN - A small agricultural recycling business in Meridian is looking to become bigger.

Timber Creek Recycling LLC currently recycles wood for a family farm the company owns and for some wholesale purposes.

But now, the company is petitioning the city to expand into a commercial compost use facility. And not all surrounding neighbors are on board.

"We recycle wood products, leaves, organics, even grass," says Mike Murgoitio, a managing member at Timber Creek Recycling LLC.

If Timber Creek's proposed compost facility is approved by the City of Meridian, and ultimately the Department of Environmental Quality, Meridian residents could have the option of curbside compost collection, much like Boise.

"If they participated in the program, we would offer a place for them to come pick up their compost, finished compost for free. I get hit up all the time on when is meridian going to get a recycling program like Boise, we want our compost," says Murgoitio.

But expansion comes with growing pains, mainly from surrounding neighbors.

"There is no city water out there, there are no fire hydrants out there, so I'm concerned in the event of a failure we are not adequately protected. Another concern would certainly be the smell, composting creates smell and no matter what odor management plan you put in place you are going to have smell," says Kathleen Britt of Meridian.

Murgoitio doesn't anticipate an increased odor and says he wants to keep neighbors happy.

"We would have to have a plan with DEQ and then we would work with the city to create a plan with what they require for fire prevention plans, odor management plans, anything that keeps the neighbors happy in conjunction with what we are already doing," says Murgoitio.

"It's an industrial land use, it belongs out by the city's wastewater facility or in similar places where Boise and Kuna have their facilities far away from where people live," says Britt.

All Meridian residents will be able to weigh in at a July 17 hearing.

If the plan is approved by the city, the DEQ will review the plan, a process that usually takes at least six months.

