BOISE — Along with a bit of snow on the mountaintops, here's another sure sign the ski season is getting closer.

The 68th annual Ski and Snowboard Swap that benefits Bogus Basin's Ski Education Foundation opens Friday at Expo Idaho.

Missing a glove? Wishing you had a newer, cooler snowboard? Anything you need, you'll be able to find at Expo Idaho this weekend.

Twenty-five percent of all sales will benefit the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation, which helps to keep competitive skiing and snowboarding affordable for local athletes.

“Our goal is to keep competitive sports affordable for the youth of the Treasure Valley and this is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Mark Wedeking, Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation. “And by raising these funds, we're able to keep our costs for those families lower so they can continue to participate in this lifelong sport.”

Sellers can bring their ski gear to Expo Idaho until 9 p.m.

The swap opens to buyers Friday at 3 p.m. and wraps up on Sunday afternoon.

They'll also have experts on hand to help you get fitted into the right gear. So even if this is your first season and you're thinking of taking on a new winter hobby, they've got you covered.

And once you're geared up, all we need to do is wait for snow. Hopefully, it won't be long.

© 2018 KTVB