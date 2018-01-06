NAMPA -- Traffic is being diverted after a water main break caused a large sinkhole to appear on Garrity Boulevard in Nampa Friday morning.

The break happened at the Garrity underpass, causing a major chunk of the asphalt to collapse into the hole. The underpass is completely closed under Interstate 84.

Idaho Center Boulevard is also shut down just north of Interstate 84, and traffic is being diverted around the closure. Drivers will still be able to access the interstate at Ten Mile.

The sinkhole is not affecting traffic on I-84.

Crews are on scene now. It's unclear how long it will take to repair the sinkhole.

Check back for updates.

Possible sinkhole in the area of Idaho Center Blvd. and I-84. The road will be shut down. You won’t be able to access I-84 southbound from Franklin on Idaho Center. Northbound traffic will still be able to get on to eastbound I-84. Idaho Center is shut down just north of I-84. pic.twitter.com/hETDtLKowG — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) June 1, 2018

