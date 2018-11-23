MERIDIAN — The holiday season can be a stressful time for some families, but one local company is displaying the holiday spirit by helping those in need.

On Friday, Signature Roofing gave out free gas to single parents at the Sinclair gas station in Meridian.

“We just wanted to bless our community,” Signature Roofing’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Koki Gonzalez said. “We just brought some hot cocoa and coffee and candy canes for the kids and the parents and just made it all happen.”

The company says, they pumped 2,000 gallons of gas and helped 150 people.

“We had young people, middle-aged people, older people and stories across the board, ‘this is my last $2 or I’m totally shocked, I’m 3/4's full, but I wanted to see what was going on,'” Joel Cano, Signature Roofing said. “So, we had a wide range of people and it was a lot of fun.”

Among those people, was single mom Bethany who arrived with her son Carson.

They arrived after the event was over, but were still able to get free gas.

“It makes me feel supported and like there's actually people out there that care,” Bethany said.

Kellyce Blau also filled up her tank, after her friend called her in tears telling her about the event.

“It sounded too good to be true, but for once it's true," Blau said. "It's really, really sweet.”

Signature Roofing says, this is their way of giving back to the community and making sure that people are taken care of this holiday season.

The company plans to give out $10,000 to some families in need this Christmas.

© 2018 KTVB