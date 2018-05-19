The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a missing 17-year-old girl.

The parents of Carmen Vargas Torres notified the Mountain Home Police Department on Saturday that their daughter was last seen around midnight at home, but has not been seen since then.

Carmen is considered a voluntary runaway, but the sheriff’s office says she may be in the company of Dominic Mascorro, a man believed to be involved in criminal activity.

The girl is described as Hispanic, 5’ 2” tall with a thin build, long brown hair, and brown eyes.

She attends Mountain Home High School.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at 208-587-2100.

© 2018 KTVB