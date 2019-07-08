CALDWELL, Idaho — One lane of eastbound Interstate 84 in Caldwell is back open after a semi-truck overturned Wednesday afternoon.

Idaho State Police is currently on scene of the crash at milepost 27.

Dispatch says a semi truck hauling a refrigeration trailer filled with fruit is on its side. Troopers were called to the scene just after 3 p.m.

There are no injuries to report. No other vehicles were involved.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 26.

Expect lengthy delays in the area. No word on how long it will take to get the truck upright and all lanes of traffic open again.

