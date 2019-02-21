PENDLETON, Ore. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 between Pendleton and La Grande are closed due to semi truck crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The closure stretches along 38 miles of I-84 from milepost 216 to milepost 254. The crash is near milepost 254.

ODOT reports there is glass on the highway and it could be several hours before debris can be cleared from the road.

The westbound lanes of I-84 are open.

Dangerous driving conditions in eastern Oregon prompted officials to shut down Interstate 84 in both directions Thursday morning.

I-84 was originally closed between mileposts 265 and 216 due to dense fog and wintry conditions.

By 9:10 a.m., the eastbound lanes had been reopened in the area, but the westbound lanes remained closed. That has since reversed due to the crash.

PREVIOUS: I-84 back open between Ontario & Pendleton

The fog in the Cabbage Hill and Meacham areas is very thick, obscuring visibility for drivers.

All alternate routes are also experiencing icy winter conditions, according to ODOT.

Be sure to check the latest road reports before heading out.