Idaho liquor stores pull Russian vodka off shelves in support of Ukraine

Idaho liquor stores only carry two items that are made in Russia, Russian Standard Vodka and Beluga Vodka.

BOISE, Idaho — Over the weekend, we heard about some bars and even states removing Russian liquor, off their shelves to protest Russia's war in Ukraine. Now, Idaho is joining that list.

However, some might not notice the change. Idaho State Liquor Division Director Jeff Anderson told KTVB that Idaho liquor stores only carry two items made in Russia.

One is the Russian Standard Vodka and the other is Beluga Vodka. He adds, they've since suspended sales of those vodkas and they're going to revisit that at some point in the future, but overall, there's really not as many Russian vodkas as you'd think in the united states.

“Names like Stolichnaya have roots in Russia but are actually owned by a company in Luxembourg and produced in Latvia which is a NATO ally, and then many others sold to the public are made here in the united states,” Anderson said.

He adds, so far, the response to this move has been positive. In fact, he says, he's received messages from Ukrainian workers who live here asking them to stand with them and in consultation with the governor and that's what they've done.

“It's our small way to show that we support the people of Ukraine and their effort to repel an invader into their country. If you enjoy vodka plenty of other options at our state liquor stores,” Anderson said.

