RUPERT, Idaho — Boise has its potato drop to ring in the new year, and now Rupert has its beet drop.

Officials announced plans on the city's Facebook page to celebrate the new year by dropping a giant sugar beet in the town square.



There will be lots going on in Rupert that evening leading up to the beet drop including live music, a beer garden, and fireworks.

It all starts at 7 p.m. and leads up to the beet drop countdown at 11:59 p.m.

RELATED: 'This is 10 out of 10 exciting': Wild and weird festivities at the Idaho Potato Drop







