Bingham County Sheriff's Office looking for missing, endangered man

Roger Fretwell of Aberdeen left his home sometime between 10 p.m. on Thursday and 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

ABERDEEN, IDAHO, Idaho — The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 71-year-old man who is believed to be endangered.

Roger Fretwell of Aberdeen left his home sometime between 10 p.m. on Thursday and 3:30 a.m. on Friday. The sheriff's office said he did not inform anyone that he was leaving or where he was going.

Fretwell left without his phone and eyeglasses and did not bring any money with him.

Officials believe he is driving a red 1990 Toyota pickup with Idaho license plate 2P39368.

Fretwell recently had surgeries that have limited his mobility to a considerable degree. He also suffers from deteriorating eyesight.