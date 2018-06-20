JACKSON, Wyo. - A 30-year-old professional skier severely injured last March in fall down a northwest Wyoming mountain has died.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that family members say Bryce Newcomb died Friday at a long-term care facility in Boise after his feeding and water tubes were removed.

Authorities say they believe Newcomb hadn't yet buckled his helmet to ski Cody Peak on March 27 when a cornice gave way and he fell nearly 1,000 feet.

Newcomb remained in a critical state with a severe head injury during the nearly three months he spent in hospitals.

Newcomb grew up in Sun Valley and had been a Jackson resident for the last few years, doing promotional work for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

