YELLOWSTONE -- Officials have released the name of a man whose body was pulled from a river in Yellowstone National Park earlier this week.

The 29-year-old was identified as Dane M. Offutt, most recently of Big Sky, Montana. Offutt's cause of death has not been released.

An abandoned vehicle had been reported on U.S. Highway 191 near mile marker 29 in the park on Saturday. The next evening, the car's driver was reported missing to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, according to park officials.

Offutt's body was discovered in the Gallatin River near where the vehicle had been left on Wednesday. Yellowstone officials have not said how he ended up in the water.

The death remains under investigation.

