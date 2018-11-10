MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — After another day of searching on Mount Hood, there was no trace of a hiker from Arizona who has been missing since Monday.

Crews were optimistic they would find clues to the whereabouts of David Yaghmourian on Wednesday. Weather conditions improved, which meant a helicopter could be used to search for Yaghmourian.

"No rain, wasn't too windy, pretty good conditions for a search," Steve Mogentale, Search and Rescue Volunteer said.

But even with the aerial support and help from several search and rescue teams, there was no sign of the missing hiker.

Search and rescue efforts will resume Thursday morning with aid from a Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue plane with infrared technology.

Yaghmourian, of Phoenix, Arizona, was hiking the Timberline Trail with a friend when he became tired and stopped to rest about a mile away from the Timberline Lodge.

"We were so close, about a half-hour from the lodge, with clear visibility," said his hiking partner Hayden Kirschbaum. "So we talked and he said, 'Yeah I’ll take some extra breaks. Sounds good. I'll meet you at the lodge.'"

But Yaghmourian never arrived as planned.

"I went back up the trail, to the point I last saw him," said Kirschbaum. "Didn't see him on the trail at that point and figured maybe he got past me and got to the lodge where he's waiting for me."

He was last seen at the eastern junction of the Timberline Trail at the Pacific Crest Trail, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Yaghmourian is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, black Columbia jacket and tan pants. He had a large black backpack with red trim and what appeared to be a yellow towel on top.

The sheriff's office initially reported that he suffered a leg injury, but KGW's Mike Benner reported from the command post that Yaghmourian was not injured.

He has the ability to filter water, and has camping equipment with him, deputies said.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue volunteers have been searching for Yaghmourian since Monday night.

Our team has been on Mt. Hood since last night looking for missing hiker. pic.twitter.com/znSudq8sMs — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) October 9, 2018

Anyone who sees Yaghmourian is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 503-655-8211.

