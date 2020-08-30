Protests continue in Portland for 90+ nights, police investigating homicide downtown

Protesters were scheduled to meet at the Justice Center but many are clashing with a pro-Trump rally in downtown.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests continue, as they have for over 90 nights, in Portland. They began following the death of George Floyd, who died after a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

Protests have taken demonstrators to various places around the city on marches and protests against police brutality, calling for the defunding of police and abolition of prisons. On Saturday night, according to a social media post, protesters planned to gather out front of the Multnomah County Justice Center.



However, a pro-Trump rally made its way through downtown from Clackamas Town Center, which gathered the attention of many who might likely be protesting outside of the Justice Center.

Reporters are scene said that police have shut down SW 3rd to South of Adler due to a shooting. Police are looking for witnesses.

Portland police confirmed at around 9:20 p.m. that it is investigating a homicide downtown. It has not explicitly said whether this is connected to the pro-Trump rally and counter-protesters clashing.

Portland police said in a press release that officers heard gunshots coming from the area of SW 3rd Avenue and Alder Street. When officers arrived on scene, there was a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim died on scene.

Police said it is not releasing any suspect information at this time but ask anyone with any information or perhaps video of the incident to notify an officer or contact homicide detective Rico Beniga, 503-823-0457 Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or Sergeant Joe Santos 503-823-0406 Joseph.Santos@portlandoregon.gov .

Reporters, who have been following the caravan since it left the Clackamas Town Center, reported increased clashing and violence with counter-protesters as the pro-Trump rally came into downtown Portland.

Some arrests were made, according to Portland police.

On Friday night, a group sat in the lobby of Mayor Ted Wheeler's apartment complex demanding to speak with him.

They eventually left after a few hours. The mayor never met with them. KGW reached out to Wheeler's office and has not heard back.

A larger group, estimated of about 150 by The Oregonian/OregonLive, were outside and listened to speakers and music.