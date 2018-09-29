ADA COUNTY — Idaho Power is responding to an unexpected power outage affecting an estimated 2,141 homes and businesses in southwest Ada County.

The area of the outage runs north to south from Victory Road to Hubbard Road, and east to west from Five Mile Road to McDermott Road.

Idaho Power has not determined what knocked out service. Ada County Dispatch says there were no crashes in the area.

According to the Idaho Power outage map, the company estimates that service will be restored at about 6:30 p.m.

