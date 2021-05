The outage was reported on Idaho Power's website at 11:48 a.m. Crews are working to fix the problem. No word yet on a cause.

BOISE, Idaho — Several thousand people in the Boise area are without power at this hour.

According to Idaho Power's website, more than 5,500 customers don't have electricity. The outage was reported at 11:48 a.m.

The website says line interference is the probable cause. Crews are the scene of the event working to fix the problem.

Our apologies to those watching the News at Noon. We too have lost power at KTVB.