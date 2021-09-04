Tow truck crash knocks out power to thousands around Boise

BOISE, Idaho — A crash involving a tow truck has left thousands in the dark around Boise Friday morning.
According to Idaho Power, 4,248 customers are affected by the outage. Southeast Boise, downtown, and a portion of the Bench are all affected.
According to Ada County Dispatch, a tow truck hit a power pole at the Peterbilt facility on Federal Way southeast of town. No one was hurt in the collision, dispatchers say.
The incident knocked out electricity to the Idaho Statehouse, White Pine Elementary school, Timberline High School, homes, and businesses. For many customers, the power cut off and then immediately back on; some are still in the dark.
Traffic lights in some areas are also down, according to the Ada County Highway District. Drivers should treat all non-functioning signal lights as a four-way stop.
Crews are on scene now working to repair the damage. Check back for updates.
Watch more 'Local News'
See them all in our YouTube playlist: