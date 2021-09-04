Tow truck crash knocks out power to thousands around Boise

According to Idaho Power, 4,248 customers are affected by the outage.

BOISE, Idaho — A crash involving a tow truck has left thousands in the dark around Boise Friday morning.

According to Idaho Power, 4,248 customers are affected by the outage. Southeast Boise, downtown, and a portion of the Bench are all affected.

According to Ada County Dispatch, a tow truck hit a power pole at the Peterbilt facility on Federal Way southeast of town. No one was hurt in the collision, dispatchers say.

The incident knocked out electricity to the Idaho Statehouse, White Pine Elementary school, Timberline High School, homes, and businesses. For many customers, the power cut off and then immediately back on; some are still in the dark.

Update: Idaho Power reports Timberline High School power & phones to be out rest of school day. School operations continue. If needed, parents can call District office 208-854-4000. — Boise Public Schools (@BSDEducation) April 9, 2021

Traffic lights in some areas are also down, according to the Ada County Highway District. Drivers should treat all non-functioning signal lights as a four-way stop.

Crews are on scene now working to repair the damage. Check back for updates.

We're looking into reports of power quality issues around the Treasure Valley this morning.



If your power is out, please check the map to see if you're in a known outage, and if not, please call to report it at 208-388-2323. Thank you for your patience!https://t.co/JYceGYwmOa — Idaho Power (@idahopower) April 9, 2021

