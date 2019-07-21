MERIDIAN, Idaho — Over 3,200 people near the intersection of Eagle and McMillian Roads in Meridian lost power Saturday.

According to the Idaho Power outage map, the power outage started at 9:16 p.m.

The site's estimation for when power will be restored is 10:30 p.m.

According to Ada County Dispatch, a crash happened in the near the intersection of McMillian and Eagle roads at about 9:16 p.m.

Ada County Dispatch says possibly three cars were involved in the crash and they do know how many people were injured or how serious their injuries are.

Dispatch could not say what the cars crashed into, but KTVB First Person photos show a truck that crashed into a power pole.

According to officials, the crash was cleared just before 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is available.